Citizens demand Kondhwa Road be declared ‘black spot’

PUNE: Following the death of a woman, 59, in an accident at Kondhwa Road on June 12, the residents’ group near Shatrunjay Temple has now demanded that the road be declared as ‘accident prone’ by the Pune traffic police department. Thereafter, several other measures will be taken to prevent accidents on this stretch also known as the death stretch due to the sheer number of accidents that have taken place here. Following the death of a woman in an accident at Kondhwa Road on June 12, the residents’ group near Shatrunjay Temple has demanded that the stretch be declared ‘black spot’. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Atul Jain, member, Kondhwa Development Forum, said, “Since the last two years, there is one accident taking place almost every week on this road near the Shatrunjay Temple. We have repeatedly sent letters and met officials of the Pune traffic police department and also the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) requesting them to take precautionary measures but nothing concrete has been done. Whereas now after the death of that woman, everyone is talking about this issue, but our demand is that this deathly stretch of road be declared ‘accident-prone’ or ‘black spot’ by the authorities so that there will be greater vigilance here.”

According to the Pune traffic police, there have been more than 25 accidents on this stretch in the last six months. The major issue is that of the slope of the road due to which vehicles suddenly pick up speed and knock down other vehicles.

Another citizen Nitin Kenki said, “I travel daily by this road and it is a risk to all our lives. Huge dumpers and heavy vehicles pass through this road and they are in full speed on the slope at Aai Mata Mandir Road. These vehicles should be stopped from plying on this road. We request the Pune traffic police department to take necessary action against them as thousands of lives depend on this.”

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “The black spots in the city are being verified and if necessary, this stretch of road, too, will be included in the accident-prone spots in Pune city.”

On June 12, a speeding dumper dashed a two-wheeler on Kondhwa Road coming from Aai Mata Temple to Gangadham Chowk in which a woman identified as Damayanti Bhupendra Solanki, 59, died on the spot. While her daughter-in-law, Priyanka Rahul Solanki, 33, who was riding the bike, sustained injuries.