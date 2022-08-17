Citizens, firms in Pune collect discarded national flags
Residents, housing societies, firms and corporates joined hands on Tuesday to collect national flags abandoned on streets a day after Pune celebrated 75th Independence Day
In Sahakarnagar, residents picked up discarded tricolour on roadsides. Members of city-based CA firm launched a campaign “Mera Tiranga Mera Abhimaan (My Tricolour My Pride)” to collect national flags. Around 100 volunteers collected flags found on Karve road, Paud road, Fergusson College road, Deccan Gymkhana and other areas. The flags will be handed over to Bharat Flag Foundation.
“While many celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, it is observed that flags are later abandoned on streets,” said Milind Limaye
Various housing societies and citizens on Monday celebrated the Independence Day by hoisting flags at their houses and commercial establishments. As per official guidelines, when a flag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall not be cast aside or disrespectfully disposed of but destroyed as a whole in private.
Public-sector undertaking (PSU) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) appealed to people to hand over flags that are not in use to nearest petrol pump. “We will preserve the good ones and dispose of damaged ones with respect,” said a note from IOC.
-
SPPU sets Guinness book world record on Independence Day
The Savitribai Phule Pune University has set a world record this Independence-day for the 'largest online photo album of people holding a national flag' in the presence of Maharashtra governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. As per the Guinness world records' official adjudicator present at the scene, the final measurement of the record has been declared as 152,559 photos.
-
CNG prices slashed by ₹4 per kg in Pune
Company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, have slashed the retail selling price of Compressed Natural Gas for vehicular segment by Rs 4 per kg in city as well as Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from midnight of Wednesday. Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail selling price of CNG to Rs 87 per kg from an earlier price of Rs 91 per Kg.
-
Businesswoman stabbed to death in Pune
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that a businesswoman died after being stabbed in the morning hours of Tuesday in Bhosari. The victim, Pooja Devi Prasad (31), was running “Pragati Collection” cloth shop in Bhosari. According to the police, Pooja after opening her shop at around 9:30 am was cleaning the area when an unknown person entered the shop and stabbed her around 10 am.
-
Air India’s Pune-Ahmedabad flight to start from Aug 20
Pune: Air India will launch a daily flight between Pune and Ahmedabad from August 20. “Air India flight 0481 will depart from Ahmedabad airport at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Pune airport at 12:10 hrs. Flight AI 0482 will depart from Pune airport at 12:40 hours and arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 14:15 hrs. The estimated travel time between the two cities will be 85-95 minutes,” said the official release.
-
E-way needs trauma hospital, 120 CCTV’s and info boards: Pune civil society
Civil society members in Pune have listed out factors including: criminal negligence on the part of the contractor and the MSRDC, which has not provided a trauma centre and emergency hospital near Khalapur; non-display of emergency numbers on information boards; and lack of CCTV for monitoring the real-time situation in the age of electronic surveillance as responsible for poor management of the Mumbai-Pune express highway despite clocking annual revenues of nearly ₹1,000 crore.
