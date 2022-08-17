Citizens, firms in Pune collect discarded national flags

Residents, housing societies, firms and corporates joined hands on Tuesday to collect national flags abandoned on streets a day after Pune celebrated 75th Independence Day

In Sahakarnagar, residents picked up discarded tricolour on roadsides. Members of city-based CA firm launched a campaign “Mera Tiranga Mera Abhimaan (My Tricolour My Pride)” to collect national flags. Around 100 volunteers collected flags found on Karve road, Paud road, Fergusson College road, Deccan Gymkhana and other areas. The flags will be handed over to Bharat Flag Foundation.

“While many celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, it is observed that flags are later abandoned on streets,” said Milind Limaye

Various housing societies and citizens on Monday celebrated the Independence Day by hoisting flags at their houses and commercial establishments. As per official guidelines, when a flag is in a damaged or soiled condition, it shall not be cast aside or disrespectfully disposed of but destroyed as a whole in private.

Public-sector undertaking (PSU) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) appealed to people to hand over flags that are not in use to nearest petrol pump. “We will preserve the good ones and dispose of damaged ones with respect,” said a note from IOC.