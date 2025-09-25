PUNE: With the residents of Kondhwa continuing to get contaminated and erratic water supply despite repeated complaints and protests, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city chief, Sainath Babar, on Tuesday submitted a letter to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief, Naval Kishore Ram, demanding urgent action on this longstanding issue. Furthermore, MNS members warned of agitation if the problem is not resolved immediately. Citizens irked over contaminated, irregular water supply in Kondhwa

The MNS criticised the civic body for turning a blind eye and a deaf ear to the problem. “The PMC shows great enthusiasm when it comes to collecting property tax, fines, and other dues. But why does it fail to show the same urgency in addressing basic needs like safe drinking water?” Babar questioned.

According to locals, over 15,000 residents of Ajmera Park, Green Park, Royal Park and Ashraf Nagar have been suffering for years due to erratic pressure and contamination of water. Not only is the pressure low, the water gets mixed with drainage water creating a serious health hazard, especially for children, senior citizens and women.

Feroz Sheikh, a resident of Kondhwa, expressed frustration over the situation. “Every day, we worry about our children falling sick. We boil and filter water repeatedly but we are never sure that it is safe,” he said.

Another area resident, Rajesh Patil, said, “We pay our taxes on time but the city cannot even give us clean water. This is humiliating for a city like Pune in 2025.”

On his part, municipal commissioner Ram said, “Orders have been issued to the respective officials to solve the problem on priority. Also, adequate measures should be taken to prevent such problems in future.”