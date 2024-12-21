Citizens lose 64 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Police have recorded five cyber crime cases where fraudsters siphoned off ₹64 lakh from accounts of citizens. In the first case, a 47-year-old resident has lodged a complaint with the Warje police stating that unidentified fraudsters cheated him on the pretext of online share trading promising huge returns. He invested ₹21.31 lakh only to realise that he was cheated and filed an FIR on December 20. The crime took place between November 11, 2024, till the date of registration of FIR on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the second case, a 32-year-old woman from Wadgaonsheri was cheated of ₹33.81 lakh by cyber criminals who approached her posing as investigators threatening to frame her in a SIM fraud case. The crime took place between November 11, 2024, till the date of registration of FIR on Friday. A 40-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with Lonikand police stating that she was duped of ₹5.27 lakh in a task fraud case. The accused won her confidence by paying her some amount in lieu of a task undertaken and later cheated her for a big amount. No arrest has been made so far.

In the fourth case, a 37-year-old resident of Kondhwa was duped of ₹1.11 lakh by a fraudster who promised him a job in a prominent vaccine company. Meanwhile, the Hadapsar police on December 20 lodged a case against unidentified fraudsters for threatening a woman posing as police investigators. The accused threatened her on phone claiming that her phone number was used in carrying out money laundering operations and asked her to pay ₹1 lakh which she did.