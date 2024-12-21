Citizens lose 64 lakh to cyber fraudsters

In the second case, a 32-year-old woman from Wadgaonsheri was cheated of ₹33.81 lakh by cyber criminals who approached her posing as investigators threatening to frame her in a SIM fraud case
Police have recorded five cyber crime cases where fraudsters siphoned off ₹64 lakh from accounts of citizens. In the first case, a 47-year-old resident has lodged a complaint with the Warje police stating that unidentified fraudsters cheated him on the pretext of online share trading promising huge returns. He invested ₹21.31 lakh only to realise that he was cheated and filed an FIR on December 20.
In the second case, a 32-year-old woman from Wadgaonsheri was cheated of ₹33.81 lakh by cyber criminals who approached her posing as investigators threatening to frame her in a SIM fraud case. The crime took place between November 11, 2024, till the date of registration of FIR on Friday. A 40-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with Lonikand police stating that she was duped of ₹5.27 lakh in a task fraud case. The accused won her confidence by paying her some amount in lieu of a task undertaken and later cheated her for a big amount. No arrest has been made so far.
In the fourth case, a 37-year-old resident of Kondhwa was duped of ₹1.11 lakh by a fraudster who promised him a job in a prominent vaccine company. Meanwhile, the Hadapsar police on December 20 lodged a case against unidentified fraudsters for threatening a woman posing as police investigators. The accused threatened her on phone claiming that her phone number was used in carrying out money laundering operations and asked her to pay ₹1 lakh which she did.