Citizens protest against Indrayani River pollution in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Concerned over the perennial issue of rising pollution in the Indrayani River; hundreds of citizens gathered at the riverbank near Moi Phata on Sunday to protest against the inaction of the local authorities. Holding placards and raising slogans, residents demanded urgent measures to clean the river and stop untreated sewage and waste from flowing into it the river. (HT PHOTO)

Prashant Raul, green activist who was part of the protest, said, “The river water is foaming, and citizens health is at risk. We are not asking for luxury, just clean water and a clean river.”

The protesters stated that Ram Nallah, a stream that flows from Kudulwadi and Chikhali joins the Indrayani, was once a natural water body, it has now turned into a gutter filled with construction debris, plastic waste, and contaminated water.

“Three months ago, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) took action against scrap dealers in the area, blaming them for polluting the river. However, even after the crackdown, nothing has changed. Dirty water is still reportedly seen flowing into the river. The administration is simply ignoring the issue,” said Raju Savle, social activist.

The protesters also raised concerns about the impact of river pollution on religious towns like Dehu and Alandi, located along the Indrayani. Millions of Warkaris and pilgrims visit these holy sites and drink the river water as sacred.

Citizens demanded that the municipal corporation should stop releasing untreated water directly into the river and ensure that only clean water enters it. The natural flow of the river should be maintained. Besides, the dumping of debris and construction material inside the riverbed should be stopped to protect biodiversity.

The protesters also pointed out flaws in the ongoing river rejuvenation project by PCMC. Instead of prioritizing sewage treatment, the focus is on beautification. PCMC is building walls and adding decorative elements while ignoring the real problem. Also, in some places, they are even filling up parts of the river, disrupting its natural path.

A senior officer from PCMC, on request of anonymity, said, “Small portion of Indrayani river flows through PCMC limits. There are other local bodies through which these rivers pass, and the river water gets polluted. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Dehu Cantonment Board, Dehu Municipal Council, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and gram panchayat all these authorities should also work together to stop Indrayani River pollution.”