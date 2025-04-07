Citizens, road safety experts raise concerns over rise in pedestrian fatalities

Citizens and road safety experts have raised concerns over the emergence of an alarming trend of rise in pedestrian fatalities in Pune’s road safety record. According to data shared by the ‘Save Pune’ traffic movement and corroborated by the traffic police, 119 pedestrians lost their lives in road accidents in 2024, accounting for over 35% of the total (334) fatalities reported that year. The situation hasn’t improved this year either with 62 pedestrians dying in 59 accidents since January (12 fatalities in January, 15 in February, and 35 in March 2025). The past week has been particularly tragic with three pedestrians, including two senior citizens, being knocked down and killed in road accidents. The past week has been particularly tragic with three pedestrians, including two senior citizens, being knocked down and killed in road accidents. (HT)

Jogger Sujit Kumar Singh, 47, a resident of Undri, died after being run over by a speeding car last Monday morning while Arun Joshi, 60, was run over by a speeding vehicle while crossing the road at Deccan Gymkhana last Wednesday. Another senior citizen identified as Ameena Kareem Meghani, 60, a resident of Wilman Society, died in a road accident near Aga Khan Palace in Yerawada last Friday. According to the traffic police, most pedestrians were knocked down to death by unidentified speeding drivers who fled from the spot instead of stopping to help their victims. According to the traffic police and traffic safety experts, the rise in pedestrian fatalities underscores an urgent need for improved road safety measures and increased awareness among pedestrians and drivers alike.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zende said, “Most of the time, the absconding drivers involved in pedestrian fatalities are traced with the help of CCTV footage after the FIR is lodged. However, it becomes difficult to trace the drivers involved in the accidents at spots where there are no CCTV cameras. It becomes more challenging to find out such culprits involved in hit-and-run cases. Pedestrian fatalities are a cause for concern. Pedestrian facilities must be planned in such a way by the civic body so as to ensure a continuous pedestrian flow. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is expected to reduce pedestrian conflicts with vehicular traffic to the minimum.” Zende expressed concern over pedestrian fatalities and urged pedestrians to remain alert to the situation on the road.

Founder of ‘Pedestrian First’ Prashant Inamdar attributed the rising pedestrian fatalities to the lack of road infrastructure and neglect of road safety among citizens and other stakeholders. “The city requires citizen- and pedestrian-friendly roads and there should be proper paving of footpaths and other facilities. The PMC has a pedestrian policy, but it has been conveniently ignored. Furthermore, zebra crossings are missing at many junctions and so are foot overbridges which allow people to cross the roads safely…” he said.