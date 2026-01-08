PUNE: Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections have gained added political significance as city unit presidents of nearly all major parties contest from different wards, turning the civic polls into a test of leadership and organisational strength. City party chiefs enter fray, raise stakes in civic polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Pune city president Dheeraj Ghate from Ward No. 27 (Navi Peth–Parvati), highlighting the party’s confidence in its grassroots network. Closely associated with the RSS, Ghate is seen as having a stronghold in Navi Peth. “I am not just campaigning for myself but for other party candidates too,” he said.

The Congress has nominated city president Arvind Shinde from Ward No. 13 (Pune Station–Jai Jawan Nagar), aiming to revive its central Pune base. A former corporator and opposition leader in the PMC, Shinde is a familiar face in the party. “I have worked in my ward for a long time and carried out various developmental works. I am confident of a win,” he said.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded city president (West Pune) Subhash Jagtap from Ward No. 36 (Sahakarnagar–Padmavati). A five-time corporator and former house leader in the PMC, Jagtap is seeking a sixth term, signalling the party leadership’s direct stake in civic poll outcomes.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has fielded city president Sanjay More from Ward No. 23 (Ravivar Peth–Nana Peth). A developer by profession, More’s candidature comes amid defections of sitting corporators, underlining the Sena (UBT)’s emphasis on the elections.

Adding to the high-profile contest, Shiv Sena city chief Pramod Nana Bhangire is contesting from Ward No. 41 (Mohammadwadi–Undri), while MNS city president Sainath Babar is in the fray from Ward No. 19 (Kondhwa Khurd–Kausar Baug).

Political analysts say the decision to field city presidents elevates the PMC elections beyond ward-level issues, making them a direct test of leadership, voter connect, and organisational strength. The performance of these senior leaders is expected to influence internal party strategies and future political equations.

With top leaders campaigning on the ground, electioneering has intensified across Pune, setting the stage for a closely fought and politically charged PMC contest.