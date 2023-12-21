City restaurant owners booked for 61 lakh dues

The owners of a well-known restaurant in Pune Cantonment area have been booked in a case for not paying ₹61 lakhs of mutton dues to a Shivaji Market-based mutton shop vendor, officials said. Despite repeated attempts, restaurant owner could not be contacted as two of his phones were switched off. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The case was filed on Wednesday by the mutton seller who alleged non-payment for various meat products supplied to the hotel, including mutton, chap (breastbone), gurda, and Kheema (mincemeat).

The hotel is located on East Street and is known for serving mouth-watering mutton delicacies to its customers. Despite repeated attempts, restaurant owner could not be contacted as two of his phones were switched off.

The cantonment police registered the case based on the complaint lodged by Shadaf Nizam Patel (43), whose mutton shop is situated at Shivaji Market, Camp, Pune.

Cantonment Senior PI Dashrath Patil said, “We have lodged a case against the owners for cheating the mutton shop owner and further investigation is on.”

As per the FIR registered, the incident took place between 2019 and 2023. Patel had supplied meat worth ₹2.91 crores but received ₹2.30 crore only wherein the accused defaulted over the remaining payment despite repeated reminders.

The police have booked the hotel owners for offences under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention).

