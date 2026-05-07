PUNE: A series of alarming incidents across Pune and nearby areas on Tuesday raised fresh concerns over women’s and children’s safety, with citizens intervening in some cases to nab the accused. City shockers: 3 held in separate incidents of molestation, harassment of woman, children

In the Rajaram Bridge area, a man allegedly harassed a young woman in broad daylight around 3 pm. Witnesses said the accused misbehaved with the woman on a busy road, triggering outrage among passersby. The passersby caught him, beat him up, and handed him over to the police, who took the accused into custody and initiated further action.

In a separate incident, a man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 6-year-old girl on Tuesday night while she was alone at her grandparents’ home in Theur. Loni Kalbhor police acted swiftly and arrested the accused, Shridhar Kamble, 46. The complainant, the victim’s mother, alleged in her complaint that the accused tried to assault the minor girl while she was at her grandparents’ home for summer vacation.

Another incident was reported in Mulshi taluka on Tuesday when an ice cream vendor allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl with an intellectual disability. Alert villagers intervened promptly, caught the accused, and handed him over to the police. Police said the accused, Pintu Shivkumar, allegedly molested the girl when she and her cousin approached him for an ice cream. When she called for help, the accused fled the scene. However, locals detained him in the Sus area and handed him over to the Paud police who filed a case under Section 74 of the BNS and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

Police have assured strict action against all three accused and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities promptly.