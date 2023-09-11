News / Cities / Pune News / Civic activist flays PMC proposal to spend 1.5 cr on mobile immersion tanks

Civic activist flays PMC proposal to spend 1.5 cr on mobile immersion tanks

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 11:58 PM IST

Pune Municipal Corporation's decision to spend ₹1.5 crore on mobile immersion tanks for Ganesh idol immersion has been criticized as unnecessary by a civic activist. The activist argues that the tanks are not popular and alternative arrangements should be considered. However, an anonymous senior civic officer stated that the tanks are being used due to budgetary provisions.

Civic activist has criticised the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) decision to spend 1.5 crore on what he says as “unnecessary expenditure” on mobile immersion tanks during the 10-day Ganeshotsav.

PMC this week floated an urgent tender to hire 150 mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion and plan to allocate 1.5 crore for it.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has okayed the proposal to hire 150 mobile tanks.

RTI activist Vivek Velankar said, “It is an unnecessary spending of taxpayers’ money. PMC’s own data is showing that only 13 per cent citizens used mobile tanks last year. Despite less response, administration is spending money on it.”

“Mobile immersion tanks were temporary arrangement during Covid as there were restrictions on movement. Now, PMC should use the many alternative arrangements for immersion. Many are using artificial tanks, and they are quite popular among citizens. Even some citizens are doing immersion in natural sources. Some citizens doing immersion at their homes only. By considering this, the civic body is unnecessarily doing this spending.”

One of the senior civic officers on condition of anonymity said, “It is true that these mobile tanks are less popular, but as there is a budgetary provision, administration is using it.”

