Civic activist seeks extension for objections to Bharat Mandapam project in Lohegaon

Civic activist Vivek Velankar has demanded a one-month extension for filing suggestions and objections to the proposed Bharat Mandapam project at Lohegaon, stating that citizens have not been adequately informed about the plan. Velankar said residents were largely unaware of the scale and implications of the project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deadline for submitting suggestions and objections to the project, proposed on a 19-hectare (over 30 acres) plot, is December 28.

Velankar said residents were largely unaware of the scale and implications of the project. “The project is coming up on more than 30 acres of land, but detailed information has not been made easily accessible. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should make available all relevant documents on its website and extend the deadline by at least a month,” he said.

The PMC proposed the Bharat Mandapam project, similar to that of Delhi, following a request made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sunil Kamble in August 2024. During a review of the proposal, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed the civic body to formally submit the plan.

The land identified for the project falls under survey numbers 236 and 238 in Lohegaon and is currently reserved in the development plan for public purposes such as a garden, sports ground, hospital, vegetable market, waterworks, and other civic amenities.

Following the MLA’s request, the then municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale placed the proposal before the standing committee, which granted its approval. The PMC subsequently forwarded the proposal to the urban development department in March 2025.

While the state government has given its nod to the project, the PMC was directed to invite suggestions and objections as the proposal involves a change in the existing development plan reservations. The state government also clarified that implementing such a project would require a minimum of 30 acres of land.

Velankar reiterated that without adequate disclosure and public consultation, the objection process would remain ineffective, and urged the civic body to ensure transparency before proceeding further.