Civic chief directs officials to remove unauthorised hoardings within a week 

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Pune's PMC commissioner orders removal of unauthorized hoardings within a week, following minister Ajit Pawar's directive to prevent accidents during monsoon.

Following strict instructions from Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed civic officials to remove all unauthorised hoardings in the city within a week. 

Citing the onset of the monsoon and previous incidents involving hoarding collapses, he urged both the district and civic administrations to take proactive measures to avoid any mishaps.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Citing the onset of the monsoon and previous incidents involving hoarding collapses, he urged both the district and civic administrations to take proactive measures to avoid any mishaps.

“I have instructed the administration to take down all unauthorised hoardings across the city,” the commissioner said. 

“I have also asked for a review of hoardings approved based on incomplete documentation,” he added. 

Pawar held a review meeting last week ahead of the upcoming Palkhi procession. Citing the onset of the monsoon and previous incidents involving hoarding collapses, he urged both the district and civic administrations to take proactive measures to avoid any mishaps. 

“Given past hoarding-related accidents during the rains, the administration must act against illegal structures to prevent any untoward incidents,” Pawar said during the meeting. 

The civic chief warned that disciplinary measures would be taken against officers failing to implement the instructions. 

There are ongoing allegations that certain civic officials and illegal hoarding operators are working in collusion. Despite awareness of violations, action was allegedly delayed or ignored by the authorities. 

