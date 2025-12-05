Civic poll code likely by Dec 20 or 22: Patil

Pune: The model code of conduct for the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections is expected to come into force on December 20 or 22, BJP leader and higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said on Thursday. He was speaking at a meeting of party workers in Pimpri ahead of the polls. Model code of conduct for Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections is expected to come into force on December 20 or 22, said BJP leader and higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil . ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Patil said the BJP has begun internal discussions on candidate applications and nominations. “From today, anyone can take the candidacy form. Applications will be accepted for the next four days with no show of strength. Interested members should come to the party office and apply,” he said. All applications, he added, will be scrutinised before being sent to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Ravindra Chavan.

He also said that former corporators from other parties, who wish to join the BJP, will be inducted only after the party’s local core committee reaches a consensus. “The committee is finalising the names, and the approved list will be sent to the state leadership,” he said.

A private agency will conduct a survey for each applicant. “The survey will not be the only deciding factor, but it will be considered. We will also take the opinion of local office-bearers. In 90% of cases, the survey and local feedback match. If local leaders agree on names, the state leadership will not interfere. Final approval will be given by the state leadership, and candidates will be announced immediately after confirmation,” Patil said.

On alliances, Patil said that while the BJP formed alliances in 70% of municipal council elections, 30% were contested independently. Lok Sabha and assembly polls require alliances that often force local leaders to compromise, he explained. “Local activists must get more freedom in local body elections. Our experience shows they do not misuse it. We will try for alliances in the civic polls, but if they do not happen, there is no need to criticise friendly parties,” he said, citing a directive from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.