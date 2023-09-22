Civil rights activists allege Public Service Guarantee Act not implemented

Civil rights activists have demanded the implementation of the Service Guarantee Act by the transport department at the earliest. Pune RTO office (HT FILE PHOTO)

Eight years ago, the Service Guarantee Act came into force in Maharashtra, soon after the transport department issued a gazette regarding the time period in which services should be provided to the citizens.

As per the directions, a deadline of 15 days has been fixed for the completion of various tasks including issuance of firm license, renewal of license, issuance of new vehicle registration certificate, and registration of transfer of vehicles.

”There is a state-wide complaint that none of the work has been done. Citizens are facing unnecessary trouble and paying fines to the traffic police,” said activist Vivek Velankar.

He has petitioned the state transport department where he requested to take note of the act being ignored and to inquire into the concerned department for the inordinate delay and impose a penalty of ₹5,000 as per law on the concerned officers and employees for each case of delay.