News / Cities / Pune News / Civil rights activists allege Public Service Guarantee Act not implemented

Civil rights activists allege Public Service Guarantee Act not implemented

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 22, 2023 10:35 PM IST

As per the directions, a deadline of 15 days has been fixed for the completion of various tasks including issuance of firm license, renewal of license, issuance of new vehicle registration certificate, and registration of transfer of vehicles

Civil rights activists have demanded the implementation of the Service Guarantee Act by the transport department at the earliest.

Pune RTO office (HT FILE PHOTO)
Pune RTO office (HT FILE PHOTO)

Eight years ago, the Service Guarantee Act came into force in Maharashtra, soon after the transport department issued a gazette regarding the time period in which services should be provided to the citizens.

As per the directions, a deadline of 15 days has been fixed for the completion of various tasks including issuance of firm license, renewal of license, issuance of new vehicle registration certificate, and registration of transfer of vehicles.

”There is a state-wide complaint that none of the work has been done. Citizens are facing unnecessary trouble and paying fines to the traffic police,” said activist Vivek Velankar.

He has petitioned the state transport department where he requested to take note of the act being ignored and to inquire into the concerned department for the inordinate delay and impose a penalty of 5,000 as per law on the concerned officers and employees for each case of delay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out