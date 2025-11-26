Claims over control of state ‘treasury’ fuel political sparring in poll season

The debate over “who controls the state treasury” escalated on Tuesday as leaders from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the BJP traded sharp remarks during campaign rallies across Maharashtra. Chakankar’s intervention on Tuesday signalled that the tussle over credit, control, and campaign messaging is far from over, setting the stage for an intense debate over the state’s finances as polling season heats up. (HT)

At a public meeting in Kurduwadi, State Women’s Commission chairperson and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar asserted that, despite contesting elections alongside alliance partners, the “keys to the treasury” remain with her party.

“Our party holds power in the state, and the finance minister is from our ranks. Your votes, our funds — Kurduwadi will not lack development money,” she told voters.

Her comments came a day after BJP leader and Higher Education Minister Chandrakant Patil countered a remark by Ajit Pawar with his own claim. Speaking at a rally in Gadhinglaj, Patil said, “The keys may be anywhere, but the owner of the treasury is with us. There is no need to worry about development.”

The exchange was sparked by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar’s recent statement that the state’s treasury was effectively in his hands. Speaking at a Nagar Panchayat election rally in Malegaon, Baramati tehsil, last Friday, Pawar said, “I will ensure there is no shortage of funds if you elect all 18 NCP candidates. If you elect all of them, I will fulfil whatever I have promised. But if you ‘cut’ my candidates, I will also ‘cut’ the funds. You have the power to vote, and I have the power to release funds. Now decide what you want to do.”

Following this, former cabinet minister Dilip Walse Patil urged voters in Manchar to support the panel backed by his party on Saturday, assuring a “flood of funds” for the region in return.

Chakankar’s intervention on Tuesday signalled that the tussle over credit, control, and campaign messaging is far from over, setting the stage for an intense debate over the state’s finances as polling season heats up.