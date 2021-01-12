Class 11 admissions FCFS round to start from January 13
After completing three regular rounds and two special rounds of the first year junior college (FYJC) admission process, the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune, on Monday released the timetable for the first-come-first-served (FCFS) round one starting from January 13.
At least 36,000 seats are still vacant in the Pune division and all the remaining students who have still not completed their admission procedure will be considered in this round.
“Part-1 of all application forms of students which have been verified with the following criteria are eligible for FCFS. Students who are not admitted to any college, in any round conducted so far or students who have cancelled their admission or rejected their admission till now and pass students of SSC Supplementary Exam – December 2020, also students who have got ATKT in March / December 2020 examination will be eligible for this round,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.
There are seven categories in the FCFS admission process, under the first category students with more than 90 per cent marks will be considered, then 80 per cent marks, accordingly 70, 60, 50 per cent or more will be considered in the following categories of the FYJC admissions.
While in the last category, students with 35 per cent or above will also be considered for this round along with the earlier categories.
