Class 11: Cancel or rejected admission in first round, now apply in next round
In a big relief to students applying for Class 11 admissions, the Maharashtra School Education Department has now announced that in case of non-admission after getting the first college of preference and sudden cancellation of admission in the online admission process, the concerned students will be able to participate in the next three rounds as well.
Earlier, the concerned students were barred from getting admission till the next three rounds.
Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune who is in charge of this entire admission process said, “Earlier, during the admission process, any student who would not take the admission, or cancel the admission or is rejected by the college had to wait for all the three regular rounds to complete. Whereas now, an important change has been done starting from this year, in which, the student would not have to wait till all the three rounds and can apply for the admission process after a gap of one round. This will certainly benefit students with good marks and in prioritising the colleges as per its cut offs.”
Currently, students who have cleared the SSC exams are filling out the part 1 form for the admission process and soon the part 2 of the form will begin. In this, students have to give a list of colleges according to their preference and then the first round merit list will be declared by the education department.
