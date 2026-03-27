Class 11 students seen handling Class 12 answer sheets in Satara

A viral video from Dahiwadi College in Maan taluka, Satara district, shows Class 11 students handling Class 12 board exam answer sheets. The security lapse has sparked serious concerns over the credibility of the official examination process. This is the second such incident reported in Satara district. The first case occurred in Phaltan, where Class 6 students were seen handling Class 10 board answer sheets. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This is the second such incident reported in Satara district. The first case occurred in Phaltan, where Class 6 students were seen handling Class 10 board answer sheets.

In the latest incident, the teacher is seen checking answer sheets for the economics subject and has seated some Class 11 students to assist her.

Rajesh Kshirsagar, chairman of Kolhapur divisional board, said, “We were informed about the incident on Wednesday and visited the school on Thursday to investigate thoroughly. It was confirmed that students had handled the answer sheets, which is a clear violation of examination rules. The teacher responsible for invigilation failed to maintain proper control, and we are taking strict action. In accordance with the Service Rules, the concerned institution has been instructed to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her.

“We have reviewed all answer sheets to ensure there was no tampering or extra writing by students. The papers were also examined by the moderator and other experts, and no discrepancies were found. However, for full transparency, we will have all the papers re-checked by the chief moderator to maintain the integrity of the evaluation process,” he said.