Class 12 exams in Pune to be hampered as non-teaching staff go on strike

With the non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities and colleges across the state going on an indefinite strike from Monday, not only will the day-to-day functioning of universities and colleges be affected but also the Class 12 board exams starting Tuesday, February 22.

Sunil Dhiwar, vice-president (VP), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Non-Teaching Servant Action Committee, said, “On February 14, the Sevak Joint Action Committee had a positive and fruitful discussion with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In this discussion, chief minister Eknath Shinde accepted four important demands. The office-bearers of the Sevak Joint Action Committee had requested the CM to prepare the minutes and give to them only after which they would consider withdrawing the agitation. As per this request, Fadnavis gave an order to the department of higher and technical education to accept this request and prepare the minutes of the discussion immediately,”

“Whereas the minutes prepared are not convincing and solid. As the language is vague and ambiguous, it has been decided not to withdraw the ongoing agitation through the Sevak Joint Action Committee until the minutes of the meeting are corrected as per the decision of the office-bearers of the Committee. Therefore the ‘indefinite bandh’ movement is starting from February 20 as scheduled,” Dhiwar said.

Last Thursday, the Maharashtra State University and College Non-Teaching Staff Federation had called a one-day token strike for various pending demands, including in-service assured progression scheme, 58-month arrears, and implementation of the seventh pay commission for 1,410 employees. The non-teaching staff union had taken a stand that till their demands were not accepted on paper, the agitation would continue.