Class 12 student killed, several injured after tussle between two groups

A Class 12 student was killed while several others were injured after two groups living in OTA scheme area of Nigdi got into a tussle over a member of one group entering the locality of the other, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Dilip Londhe (20), a resident of PCMC colony of OTA scheme area in Nigdi.

“He was injured and had recorded a complaint too. However, he succumbed to the injuries and the case was updated. His friends then went and beat up the members of the group that had assaulted the now deceased man. So, we have registered another attempted murder case,” said senior police inspector Ganesh Javadwad of Nigdi police station.

The people booked for his murder were identified as Sohel Santosh Jadhav (18), Hemand Khandagale (18), Ganesh Dhotre (18), Yash alias Gondya Khandagale (19), Vabhav Vavare (21), Shravan Kurhade (18), all residents of two localities of OTA scheme area.

A case of attempted murder was initially registered against the six. However, later, a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 4(25)(27) of Arms Act; Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act; Sections 37(1)(3)with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at the Nigdi police station shortly after midnight on Monday.

Londhe’s friends gathered in the morning hours of Tuesday and assaulted some of the six people booked in the murder case. The youngsters used sharp weapons which led to the death of one and has left at least one with serious injuries.