Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
Class 7 boy pays 100 as supari to rape and murder classmate

Shrinivas Deshpande
Jan 29, 2025 09:24 AM IST

A Class 7 student from a prominent English-medium school in Daund on the outskirts of Pune allegedly paid ₹100 to another student in Class 9 to rape and murder one of his classmates

PUNE: A Class 7 student from a prominent English-medium school in Daund on the outskirts of Pune allegedly paid 100 to another student in Class 9 to rape and murder one of his classmates. The student who received the money however went to the school authorities and confessed about the plan.

Daund police on Sunday booked the headmaster and two of the school teachers after the girl’s father filed a complaint against the school for not taking action against the Class 7 boy who had offered the money.

According to the police, the Class 7 student was upset with one of his classmates after she told the class teacher that the boy had forged his parent’s signature on his report card. To teach her a lesson, he offered 100 to an older Class 9 student to rape and murder the girl.

Her parents allege that the school did not take any cognisance of the matter after it became public and ignored their multiple complaints. It is their contention that the boy was let off with a scolding. They approached the police on November 23 and it was only after their persistent following up that the police registered an FIR this Sunday.

The headmaster and two teachers have been booked on Sunday under the Juvenile Justice Act section 75 (Care and Protection of Children), and sections 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Criminal act conducted by multiple people). On Tuesday, the police called all three for their inquiry.

Gopal Pawar, police inspector at Daund police station, said two teachers and the headmaster were aware of the situation but had failed to report the matter to them, leading to charges of withholding critical information. No action has been initiated against the boy as he is not yet 12 and the Juvenile Justice Act does not permit any criminal action against children under 12.

