News / Cities / Pune News / Cleric, two others booked in Pune for cheating hotelier of 1cr

Cleric, two others booked in Pune for cheating hotelier of 1cr

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2023 07:02 AM IST

It is the third FIR lodged on Friday in the cheating case where the trio are alleged to have cheated many investors of crores of rupees

The cantonment police have lodged a first information report ( FIR) against three persons including a cleric who allegedly cheated a businessman to the tune of 1.06 crore, officials said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

It is the third FIR lodged on Friday in the cheating case where the trio are alleged to have cheated many investors of crores of rupees.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to the complainant lodged by hotel Diamond Queen owner Mukhtar Hussain Mohammmad ,44, a resident of Sopan Baug in Ghorpadi, his childhood friend and suspect identified as Abdul Hussain Naimbadi alias Nadir, a resident of 929 Synagogue Street who runs bakery and is also realtor by profession along with his partners Shoaib Mainuddin Attar, a resident of Dapodi and Imran Latif Khan, a resident of Ashoka Mews Society in Kondhwa cheated him of 1,06,50,000 between September 6, 2021 and November 2, 2022.

According to the FIR, Naimabadi took 97 lakh from Mukhtar for buying a plot of land in Kondhwa. Mukhtar transferred the amount by RTGS on September 17, 2021 and returned 25 lakh by RTGS on March 15, 2022 and 10 lakh on July 16, 2022.

However, he did not return the remaining amount henceforth. Later, he made him transfer 44.50 lakh on November 2, 2022 to the account of Royal Builcop owned by Imran Latif Khan and promised to return the money after earning 10 crores within eight days out of their real estate project in Mohammadwadi.

After the money was transferred, Naimabadi went incommunicado and upon detailed inquiries the complainant learnt that he had been cheated by the trio.

When Mukhtar further confronted the accused over his money, they threatened him with dire consequences and told that he would be killed as they had connections with the underworld.

Earlier, Shaikh Abdul Basit Abdul Latif, 45, had lodged an FIR against Nadir Abdul Hussain Hasan Ali Naima Abadi, Seema alias Rohia Nadir Naima Abadi, 35, Maulana and three others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 328, 420, 406, 120 (B), 34 including Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 along with Section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (Financial Institutions) Act, 1999 (MPID Act).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out