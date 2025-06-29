CM approves 288.17-crore Bhimashankar development plan

Pune: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved a ₹288.17 crore development plan for the Bhimashankar temple area and instructed state agencies to begin its implementation immediately. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has approved ₹ 288.17 crore development plan for Bhimashankar temple area and instructed state agencies to begin its implementation immediately. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Fadnavis stressed that all major works must be completed ahead of the 2027 Kumbh Mela.

Chairing a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Friday, Fadnavis said Bhimashankar, a Jyotirling shrine in Pune district, sees a steady influx of devotees and tourists throughout the year.

“The plan must focus on creating quality facilities while preserving the region’s natural beauty. A time-bound execution roadmap must be prepared and followed strictly,” he said.

Fadnavis directed that eco-tourism be developed on a large scale, leveraging the region’s dense forests. “A forest trail should be constructed, and a ropeway service must be introduced for ease of access. The Nigadale area should be developed with hotels, restaurants, and stay options for tourists,” he added.

Key infrastructure priorities include improving internal roads and transport networks, as well as setting up a helipad. “Local shopkeepers and vendors should be provided with upgraded commercial spaces,” Fadnavis said, adding that the Rajgurunagar-Taleghar-Bhimashankar highway must be developed as a major transport corridor.

Given the expected surge in pilgrim numbers during the Kumbh Mela, Fadnavis stressed the need for a dedicated police outpost in the area and an uninterrupted power supply through a new substation.

A detailed presentation on the development works was made by Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi during the meeting.