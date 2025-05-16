CM Fadnavis expresses anger over Lawrence Bishnoi poster in public rally

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over the display of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s posters during BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s rally in Nashik. Such use of criminal imagery at political rallies is unacceptable. Maharashtra will not tolerate this, he said. (HT FILE)

“I saw the posters of the gangster being displayed by some individuals at the Nashik rally. I spoke to MLA Padalkar this morning (Thursday) and instructed him to provide all relevant information to the police,” he said.

He added, “Such use of criminal imagery at political rallies is unacceptable. Maharashtra will not tolerate this. The police will investigate the matter thoroughly, and action will be taken.”

Padalkar had addressed a public rally in Nashik on Tuesday. During his speech, a few individuals in the crowd displayed posters of Bishnoi.