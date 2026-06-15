CM inspects proposed heritage village project at Bhimashankar

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday inspected the proposed ‘Bhimashankar Heritage Wadi’ project aimed at promoting sustainable religious, cultural and tourism development in the temple town of Bhimashankar. CM directed officials to ensure that development works are undertaken while maintaining a balance between conservation and the ecological and religious significance (HT)

During the visit, Fadnavis reviewed various components of the project, including the proposed rehabilitation process, expectations of local residents, and infrastructure planned for pilgrims and tourists. He directed officials to ensure that development works are undertaken while maintaining a balance between conservation and the ecological and religious significance of Bhimashankar.

He said that the project will transform the village into a destination in itself. “Bhimashankar will become a village that tourists will visit not only for the temple but also to experience the Heritage Wadi,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister acknowledged the cooperation extended by the villagers for the project. He said that around 150 households will be relocated to a newly-planned settlement, enabling the creation of a well-designed village that will encourage visitors to explore the local area in addition to the temple.

“Once devotees begin visiting the village as well, the local economy will change,” Fadnavis said, adding that the project includes planned roads, electric vehicles for senior citizens, organised commercial spaces, and a bus station.

MLA Dilip Walse-Patil, MLA Babaji Kale, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi, superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill, forest department officials, and senior officers from various departments were present during the inspection.

Dudi said that the project aims to provide modern amenities to pilgrims while improving the living conditions of residents through planned rehabilitation. The proposed Heritage Wadi will be developed over 10.5 acres, about 150 metres from the existing village; and will combine traditional architectural elements and modern infrastructure.

More than 40 commercial units have been proposed to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for local residents. Dudi said that the project is based on the concept of ‘restructuring rather than displacement’, with rehabilitation being carried out within the vicinity so that the residents’ social and cultural ties remain intact.

The proposed Heritage Wadi will include a heritage gateway, Gram Panchayat office, community hall, public utility centre, and infrastructure for various social and cultural activities. Under a livelihood-upgradation model, the new settlement will function as a service hub for devotees and tourists, creating tourism-linked employment opportunities for locals.

Officials said that a ‘zero-friction model’ is being adopted to facilitate the planned rehabilitation of nearly all residents currently living around the temple precincts. The move is expected to improve crowd management, traffic regulation, sanitation, and civic services in the pilgrimage centre.

Expressing confidence in the project, Fadnavis said that it will help preserve the cultural heritage of Bhimashankar, improve the quality of life of the residents, create better facilities for devotees, and boost tourism in the region.