CM orders scrapping of proposed abattoir in Pune’s Alandi area

Putting a stop to controversies, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the cancellation of the proposed slaughterhouse reservation in Moshi near the pilgrimage town of Alandi. Residents, farmers, and warkaris (devotees) have welcomed the decision. Fadnavis made the announcement during his visit to Pune on Ashadhi Wari — the annual pilgrimage of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s palkhi processions. (HT FILE)

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in its revised development plan had proposed a slaughterhouse on a four-acre plot in Moshi. Residents, warkaris and several religious organisations objected to the plan as the site is 4km from the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Temple in Alandi.

Fadnavis made the announcement during his visit to Pune on Ashadhi Wari — the annual pilgrimage of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s palkhi processions. After offering prayers and interacting with warkaris, the chief minister assured that no compromise will be made when it comes to the faith of devotees, especially in a spiritual and culturally significant region like Alandi.

Two days prior to the announcement, Fadnavis had received formal representations from villagers, farmers, and BJP MLA Mahesh Landge during the inauguration of various development works in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Landge urged Fadnavis and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh to cancel the proposed reservation.

“The reservation for a slaughterhouse in such a holy area had triggered outrage among all sections of society,” said Landge.

Fadnavis said, “I have already given orders to drop the proposed slaughter house in this area from the plan.” The chief minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to ban on cow slaughter.