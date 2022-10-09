CM promises to address issue of small plot registration

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said that he will hold a meeting with officials to address property registration issue in Pune.

During his brief stop at Pune before visiting Alandi on Saturday, the CM said that properties following legal norms will be registered. The supporters of BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction have demanded registration of small plots in the city that was stopped by the stamps and registration department over allegations of illegal construction.

BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar and Shiv Sena rebel group members from Haveli taluka who met the CM at Pune airport had raised the issue related to stamps and registration department.