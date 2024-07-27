CM Shinde orders rapid clean-up after Pune floods

Pune: Chief minister Eknath Shinde instructed Pune’s civic and district administration on Friday to initiate a rapid cleanliness drive to remove mud and silt from homes affected by the recent floods in the city and surrounding areas. Chief minister Eknath Shinde instructed Pune’s civic and district administration to initiate a rapid cleanliness drive to remove mud and silt from homes affected by the recent floods. (ANI)

The floods, which struck Pune and nearby regions on Thursday, left extensive mud and silt in areas such as Sinhagad Road, Patil Estate, Ektanagar, and Phulpchi Wadi. In a meeting held on Friday to assess the flood situation, CM Shinde directed the Pune Municipal Corporation and district collector to launch an immediate clean-up operation. He emphasised the urgency of the task, citing potential health risks from the unhygienic conditions.

To expedite the cleaning process, CM Shinde ordered the involvement of private agencies. Sumit Enterprises and BVG Group will assist by providing 500 and 100 sanitation workers, respectively. Additionally, the Chief Minister has mandated the municipal administration to spray disinfectants in the affected areas to prevent disease outbreaks resulting from the flood’s aftermath.