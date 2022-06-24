CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Covid preparedness
In the last few weeks, daily Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in the state. The daily case figures crossed the 5,000-mark on Thursday.
Currently, lakhs of devotees are walking towards Pandharpur in this year’s Ashadhi Wari. Amidst this, active cases in the state have reached 25 thousand compared to 626 active cases in April.
Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors, municipal commissioners and district police superintendents through a video conference.
Health department officials said that although the case rise is currently being seen mainly in five districts – Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Palghar and Raigad, given the movement of people during the Ashadhi Wari, the possibility of increased transmission of Covid-19 cannot be denied.
Therefore, the chief minister instructed all key officials to take necessary steps to avoid any such situation.
“Even though mask use is not mandatory in the state, those participating in the Ashadhi Wari and even others should wear masks regularly,” said Thackeray during the review meeting.
-
Covid-19: Telangana registers 493 fresh cases
Telangana on Friday recorded 493 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 7,98,125. The state capital region accounted for the most number of cases with Hyderabad district reporting 366 new infections, while its neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts witnessed 34 and 40 cases, respectively. A health department bulletin said 219 people recuperated from the infection and the total number of recoveries till date was 7,90,692. The recovery rate slipped to 99.07 per cent.
-
Hospitalisation on the rise as Covid cases increase in Pune
With Covid-19 cases on the rise, while most patients are in isolation at home, government hospitals are now preparing to accommodate more patients. Between June 4 and June 23, cases of hospitalisation in Pune increased from 16 to 95. According to district health department officials, there are 2,741 active cases in Pune district at present. Out of these, 2,646 patients are in isolation at home while 95 have been hospitalised till June 23.
-
Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 employees demand fulfilment of long-pending demands
Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the civic body's Zone-A office on Friday to demand the fulfilment of their long-pending demands including regularisation of contractual employees and timely payment of salaries. The employees stated that they have been struggling for the fulfilment of their genuine demands for a long time but the authorities are not paying heed to the issue.
-
In a first, sessions court decides case via plea bargaining in Uttar Pradesh
The Pratapgarh district and sessions judge on Friday ordered to release a person on six months' probation in the first-ever case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in Uttar Pradesh. “This is the first case decided through plea bargaining by a sessions court in the state,” said Yogesh Sharma, district government counsel, Pratapgarh. District and sessions judge, Pratapgarh, Sanjay Shanker Pandey ordered to release Anand Vardhan Pandey on six months' probation.
-
25 fresh Covid cases crop up in Ludhiana
As many as 25 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district on Friday. The district currently has 134 active cases, of which 130 are under home isolation. Four patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,2032 Covid infections and a total of 2,288 patients have succumbed to the virus.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics