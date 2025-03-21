CM’s 100-day programme: Officials instructed to submit progress report in ‘yes or no’ format

Pune municipal commissioner orders report on 100-day transformation programme by April 10, focusing on transparency and project progress in "yes/no" format.
Pune municipal commissioner has instructed officials to submit report on the 100-day transformation programme launched by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra with an objective to ensure transparency, accountability and speed in the administration.
After the CM’s instruction, Pune divisional commissioner had given a seven-point agenda to PMC.
Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP has issued a circular to the department heads seeking submission of progress report by April 10.
“The report will cover the works between January 1 and April 10. Officials have been directed to submit progress of various works in ‘yes’ or ‘no’ format and not give lengthy clarifications,” he said.
A civic staff on condition of anonymity said that the progress report in “yes or no” format will give senior officials a clear picture of progress of projects and schemes in short time.