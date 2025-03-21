CM’s 100-day programme: Officials instructed to submit progress report in ‘yes or no’ format

Pune municipal commissioner has instructed officials to submit report on the 100-day transformation programme launched by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for Maharashtra with an objective to ensure transparency, accountability and speed in the administration. A civic staff on condition of anonymity said that the progress report in “yes or no” format will give senior officials a clear picture of progress of projects and schemes in short time. (HT FILE)

After the CM’s instruction, Pune divisional commissioner had given a seven-point agenda to PMC.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP has issued a circular to the department heads seeking submission of progress report by April 10.

“The report will cover the works between January 1 and April 10. Officials have been directed to submit progress of various works in ‘yes’ or ‘no’ format and not give lengthy clarifications,” he said.

