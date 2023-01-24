CNG stations in Pune district to launch indefinite stir from Jan 27

Pune: The CNG stations located mainly in the Pune rural area will remain closed from January 27 as part of an indefinite strike, according to the Petrol Dealers Association Pune. The association has written to the Pune district collector about the stir.

Dhruv Ruparel, president, Petrol Dealers Association Pune, said, “In the circular issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) regarding the revised trade margins of CNG, where MNGL in Pune district and major city gas distributors (CGD) have paid and agreed to pay with arrears, except a few, including Torrent Gas. There is a dispute to pay to dealers even after the circular being issued in 2021. Despite multiple communications to Torrent Gas regarding releasing the fair trade margins to CNG dealers as per the central circular, no officials have communicated with us so far. The delay has caused losses of ₹8 crore to CNG dealers in Pune district till date.”

The association official said that though the issue has been brought to the notice of the district administration and the state government, Torrent Gas is yet to pay the margins. Hence, it has been decided by the dealers of Torrent Gas in Pune district to go for an indefinite no purchase and sale of Torrent CNG starting from January 27.

The state government in November 2022 has released an order to immediately pay the declared trade margins as per the ministry circular to avoid inconvenience to consumers which will be affected due to no-sale agitation. However, Torrent Gas is yet to follow the order, said a representative of Petrol Dealers Association Pune.