COEP doubles undergraduate seats in key engineering branches

Pune: COEP Technological University has rolled out a major academic expansion from the academic year 2025-26, with an increase in undergraduate intake across key engineering streams and the launch of new-age programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The expansion has been approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is now in effect. FILE PHOTO: A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)

As part of this reform, the university has doubled its seat intake in several major branches. The intake for Computer Science and Engineering has been increased from 150 to 300 seats, while Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering have both seen a jump from 75 to 150 seats each. The Instrumentation and Control Engineering programme has expanded its intake from 38 to 60 seats, and the Bachelor of Planning programme has gone up from 60 to 75 seats. These changes have been implemented to meet the growing need for trained professionals in both core and modern engineering sectors.

In addition to the intake hike, COEP has restructured its undergraduate programme in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. The course has been renamed as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, with an intake of 75 students. The change is aimed at making the programme more focused and relevant to current academic and industry terminology.

Speaking on the development, vice-chancellor of COEP Sunil Bhirud told HT that “while AI and IT-related careers are rapidly gaining popularity, it is equally important to ensure that foundational engineering disciplines are not overlooked. Today, everyone is talking about AI and trending technologies, but our country still needs good civil and electrical engineers. Unfortunately, many engineering colleges are reducing intake in these core branches. We decided to go in the opposite direction by reinforcing these areas because they are vital for our future.”

Alongside these changes, the university has also launched a set of specialised courses in AI and Machine Learning. New offerings such as AI in Signal Processing, AI in Healthcare, AI and Robotics, Intelligent Communication Systems, and Material Process Technology have been introduced across undergraduate and postgraduate levels. These interdisciplinary subjects are designed to integrate core engineering with next-generation technological skills, preparing students for a rapidly evolving job market.

Bhirud also said, “This academic overhaul reflects COEP’s broader vision of shaping well-rounded engineers. This is not just about numbers. We are preparing engineers who will lead in sectors ranging from smart infrastructure and robotics to data science and healthcare technology.”