Sat, Sept 13, 2025
COEP Tech to celebrate Engineer’s Day

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 13, 2025 04:28 am IST

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Dada Patil will attend the event

The Alumni Association of COEP Technological University (formerly College of Engineering Pune) will celebrate the Engineer’s Day at its main auditorium at 2pm on Sunday. The event will feature the presentation of COEP Abhiman Awards 2025 and inauguration of the university’s new library and computer engineering building.

The celebration coincides with the birth anniversary of legendary engineer, visionary and statesman Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, and alumnus of COEP.

“This year marks the 33rd edition of the COEP Abhiman Awards that honour alumni for their achievements and service to society. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Vasantha Ramaswamy (1967 Mechanical Engineering), former scientist at ARDE (Armament Research and Development Establishment),” said Bharat Gite, president of the alumni association.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and minister of higher and technical education Chandrakant Dada Patil will attend the event.

