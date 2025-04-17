Collector reviews arrangements for palkhi processions

Pune: District collector Jitendra Dudi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials on preparations for upcoming wari procession which starts from Dehu and Alandi and passes through most parts of Pune. Office-bearers of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhis were present District collector Jitendra Dudi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials on preparations for upcoming palkhi processions. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dudi instructed the administration of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations and zilla parishad to make necessary arrangements for clean drinking water, roads, traffic, healthcare and other facilities.

Palkhi processions would begin in the last week of June.