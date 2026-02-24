PUNE: At a joint meeting held in Pune on Monday between officials of the Dehu and Alandi temple trusts and the district administration to review preparations for the upcoming Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi directed all concerned departments to complete development works along the Palkhi routes from Dehu and Alandi before May 15 to ensure smooth arrangements for lakhs of devotees participating in the annual pilgrimage. Collector sets May 15 deadline for Dehu-Alandi Palkhi route projects

“All development and infrastructure works along the Dehu and Alandi Palkhi routes must be completed before May 15. There should be no inconvenience to devotees during the Ashadhi Wari. Every concerned department must work in coordination and adhere strictly to the deadlines to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage,” Dudi said.

Dudi also ordered immediate demolition of the old bridge at Nira. Officials have been instructed to expedite road widening works within the Alandi municipal limits. Ambulances are to be kept on standby during the return Wari as required.

Dudi assured representatives of the temple trusts that the administration will take a proactive and positive approach toward their demands. He instructed that the 5 km stretch between Dehu and Dehu Road be widened on priority. Of this 5 km stretch, 3 km falls under the public works department (PWD) and the remaining 2 km falls under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The respective authorities have been directed to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe. The district administration will also follow up to obtain the required no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Dehu Road Cantonment Board. Additionally, the 500 metre road leading up to the temple in Dehu will be completed under the urban development scheme.

Since the first stop of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi is at Akurdi, officials have been instructed to conduct a joint inspection and arrange temporary space due to the shortage of land. Metro work between Kalbhor Nagar and Akurdi is to be completed before the Palkhi procession. The administration will also expand the halt area at Loni Kalbhor, and resolve space-related issues with others.

As for demands from the Alandi temple trust, the administration has been directed to set clear deadlines and ensure timely completion of pending works. Continuous night-time illumination must be ensured along the Palkhi route of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj from Sancheti to Fergusson College Road. Obstacles on the newly constructed bypass between Borawake Mala and Saswad have to be removed. Barricades are to be installed at necessary points in Dive ghat, and cranes are to accompany the procession to prevent traffic congestion in case of breakdown of vehicle/s.

Senior officials, including the resident deputy collector; chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad; district planning and health officers; representatives of the National Highways Authority of India; and public works department (PWD) engineers and municipal officials; and trustees from the Dehu and Alandi temple trusts were present at the meeting.