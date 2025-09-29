Communal tension over rangoli in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar, one arrested: Police

Communal tension erupted in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district on Monday morning after graffiti with “I love Muhammad” written appeared on a roadside rangoli in Miliwada area, police said. Police had to resort to mild baton force to disperse the protesting crowd. (Representative file photo)

Police had to resort to mild baton force to disperse the protesting crowd.

The incident occurred on the Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road, where people from the majority community organised a ‘Durga Daud’ as part of Navratri celebrations. During the procession, it was alleged that the name of Prophet Mohammed was written on the road with rangoli.

Provoked by the same, members from the minority community staged a protest outside Kotwali police station during which stones were allegedly hurled at police personnel.

District superintendent of police (DSP) Somnath Gharge said, “A case has been filed against a couple in the rangoli case and one individual has been arrested. To disperse the crowd, we used mild baton force, and the situation is now under control.”

Following the incident, MLA Sangram Jagtap visited Kotwali police station to file a complaint after a youth from the majority community was allegedly physically assaulted by a group.

Jagtap also alleged that pieces of meat were deliberately thrown on the road during Monday’s Durga Daud procession, and demanded action against those attempting to create communal disturbances in Ahilya Nagar.

Police have registered a case against two individuals at Kotwali police station under sections 299 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.