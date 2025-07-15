Communication recording system coming to Pune railway station

In a bid to enhance safety and operational efficiency, the Pune railway division is set to roll out a communication recording system. The system will log all critical exchanges related to train movement between railway personnel, including station masters, yard managers, loco pilots, and guards. According to railway officials, the system will operate on frequencies between 30 and 300 megahertz, enabling real-time, clearer, and faster communication. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The initiative involves the installation of an advanced Very High Frequency (VHF) radio communication system at Pune railway station and key locations such as the yard, control room, and level crossings. According to railway officials, the system will operate on frequencies between 30 and 300 megahertz, enabling real-time, clearer, and faster communication. Crucially, it will also record all interactions, with data retained for up to three months, providing vital evidence in the event of an accident, operational failure, or emergency.

The Pune division had submitted the proposal to the Railway Board, which has now approved it. Installation is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with the project estimated to cost around ₹5 crore.

“This VHF system will significantly improve our communication capabilities, especially during emergencies,” a senior official from the Pune division said on condition of anonymity. “For the first time, we’ll have a record of every critical instruction or exchange between frontline staff. Whether it’s a derailment or a delay due to a signal failure, we will now have verifiable data to investigate and respond more effectively.”

The system will use wireless VHF radio sets issued to key personnel. When a train enters a zone within 5 to 15 kilometres of a station, communication will be activated and recorded automatically. While VHF communication already exists in the division, this is the first time recording functionality is being added. Walkie-talkie sets currently used by station staff will also be upgraded as part of the initiative.

Officials said the system is expected to play a critical role in emergency scenarios such as derailments, natural disasters, or technical faults, helping reduce response time and aiding in identifying lapses in coordination or protocol.