Commuters rue traffic congestion at Chandani Chowk

Commuters face traffic congestion during peak hours at Chandani Chowk despite the facility of service roads, underpass and bridges. The ban on vehicle movement on the underpass towards Mulshi for maintenance works since last few days and civil works on other stretches at the area has added to the chaos on the busy road. Commuters face traffic congestion during peak hours at Chandani Chowk despite the facility of service roads, underpass and bridges (HT FILE PHOTO)

“I use the Chandani Chowk Road for my daily work travel from Sinhagad Road to Paud village. Though traffic congestion has reduced since the last few months, steps need to be taken to streamline traffic on the new flyovers and underpasses. The underpass to Mulshi is closed due to some maintenance work. The road sees heavy tourist rush on weekends,” said Nikhil M.

Another commuter Shweta Mahajani said, “Traffic issue will remain till the main connecting bridge from Bavdhan to NDA Road side is not opened for public. Vehicular movement is restricted on service roads around the chowk during evening peak hours.”

Several underpasses and eight new ramps have been constructed at two places at Chandani Chowk to avoid traffic congestion.