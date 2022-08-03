Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor

The road department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an order to a private contractor responsible for the damage to 1.5 km road stretch at Tingrenagar and asked to complete the repair work on priority.

The stretch has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely due to rains. HT reported about the issue on July 20 after several residents had complained about the issue.

“The repair work and concretisation of the damaged road in Tingrenagar area will be done by the concerned contractor. Accordingly, an order has been issued and soon the work will start. Once the road work is done, we will penalise the contractor ₹5,000 for each pothole,” said VG Kulkarni, head of the PMC road department.

Around a year ago the road was constructed by a private contractor through PMC road department. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains.

“The road has become risky for commuters and can cause accidents. We are happy that PMC has instructed the contractor to carry out the repair work, but the quality of the road should improve and it should be done fast,” said Vinod Pawar, local resident and secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing.