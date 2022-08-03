Home / Cities / Pune News / Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor

Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor

pune news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Around a year ago the road was constructed by a private contractor through PMC road department. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains
The stretch has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely due to rains. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The stretch has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely due to rains. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

The road department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an order to a private contractor responsible for the damage to 1.5 km road stretch at Tingrenagar and asked to complete the repair work on priority.

The stretch has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely due to rains. HT reported about the issue on July 20 after several residents had complained about the issue.

“The repair work and concretisation of the damaged road in Tingrenagar area will be done by the concerned contractor. Accordingly, an order has been issued and soon the work will start. Once the road work is done, we will penalise the contractor 5,000 for each pothole,” said VG Kulkarni, head of the PMC road department.

Around a year ago the road was constructed by a private contractor through PMC road department. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains.

“The road has become risky for commuters and can cause accidents. We are happy that PMC has instructed the contractor to carry out the repair work, but the quality of the road should improve and it should be done fast,” said Vinod Pawar, local resident and secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Car of MLA Uday Samant at Kothrud Police station after it was attacked at Katraj chowk in Pune on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

    Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police

    The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups. The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody.

  • Minister of state for energy Somendra Tomar said non-payment of power bills by some state government departments was affecting discoms’ capacity to pay to the generating companies. (Pic for representation)

    Unpaid bills: UP govt departments owe over 12,000 cr to power utilities

    LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government departments owe more than Rs 12,000 crore in electricity bills to power utilities even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear their dues to discoms as soon as possible. UP's arrears are around 12% or more of the total dues that all states together owe to their discoms in India. The state's discoms are struggling to clear bills of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to power generating companies.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

    Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi

    Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth Rs 125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.

  • MDM being served to kids in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week

    PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like 'halwa', 'kheer' and 'laddoos' for mid-day meal from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials. The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

    Yogi begins another round of divisional tours in Uttar Pradesh

    In Gorakhpur, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed implementation of development programmes on Wednesday. He will conduct a similar exercise in Azamgarh on Thursday. Yogi's tours to Gorakhpur and Azamgarh mark the first round of review meetings following the reshuffle of Groups of Ministers (GoMs) and divisions last week. The GoMs have already completed two rounds of tours. About a week after Yogi's Gorakhpur tour, the GoM led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna is expected to reach there.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out