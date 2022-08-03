Complete Tingrenagar road repair work on priority, PMC instructs contractor
The road department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued an order to a private contractor responsible for the damage to 1.5 km road stretch at Tingrenagar and asked to complete the repair work on priority.
The stretch has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely due to rains. HT reported about the issue on July 20 after several residents had complained about the issue.
“The repair work and concretisation of the damaged road in Tingrenagar area will be done by the concerned contractor. Accordingly, an order has been issued and soon the work will start. Once the road work is done, we will penalise the contractor ₹5,000 for each pothole,” said VG Kulkarni, head of the PMC road department.
Around a year ago the road was constructed by a private contractor through PMC road department. Residents allege that there is hardly any tar used to build the road and so it got easily damaged due to heavy rains.
“The road has become risky for commuters and can cause accidents. We are happy that PMC has instructed the contractor to carry out the repair work, but the quality of the road should improve and it should be done fast,” said Vinod Pawar, local resident and secretary of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city wing.
-
Attack on Uday Samant a fallout of political malice: Police
The prosecution on Wednesday told the Pune court that the attack on former minister Uday Samant was a fallout of political malice and differences among the two groups. The prosecution produced six persons including Pune city unit chief Sanjay More and senior leader Baban Thorat following their arrest by Bharati Vidyapeeth police in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) PG Tapadia and sought eight days of police custody.
-
Unpaid bills: UP govt departments owe over ₹12,000 cr to power utilities
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government departments owe more than Rs 12,000 crore in electricity bills to power utilities even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states to clear their dues to discoms as soon as possible. UP's arrears are around 12% or more of the total dues that all states together owe to their discoms in India. The state's discoms are struggling to clear bills of nearly Rs 20,000 crore to power generating companies.
-
Once notorious for mafia, mosquitoes, Gorakhpur has taken big development strides: Yogi
Gorakhpur, which was once notorious for the mafia and mosquitoes, has emerged as one of the most beautiful and progressive cities in Uttar Pradesh within five years, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Gorakhpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation of 422 development projects worth Rs 125 crore. The programme was organised at the Baba Gambhirnath auditorium on Wednesday.
-
I-day celebration: ‘Halwa’, ‘kheer’ and ‘laddoos’ for kids in MDM for a week
PRAYAGRAJ: As part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's independence, school students enrolled in government-run and government-aided institutions spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh would get special sweet dishes like 'halwa', 'kheer' and 'laddoos' for mid-day meal from August 11 to 17, as per MDM officials. The mid-day meal is a school food programme of the government running in the country since 1995.
-
Yogi begins another round of divisional tours in Uttar Pradesh
In Gorakhpur, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed implementation of development programmes on Wednesday. He will conduct a similar exercise in Azamgarh on Thursday. Yogi's tours to Gorakhpur and Azamgarh mark the first round of review meetings following the reshuffle of Groups of Ministers (GoMs) and divisions last week. The GoMs have already completed two rounds of tours. About a week after Yogi's Gorakhpur tour, the GoM led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna is expected to reach there.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics