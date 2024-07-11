Concerns about Zika virus spread in rural Pune; two more cases reported

Two more cases of Zika virus cases were reported including in rural area on Wednesday, increasing the worries of the administration. The samples of both patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) which confirmed the virus infection. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A 65-year-old man from Saswad and a 38-year-old man from Patwardhan Baug, Erandwane, tested positive for the virus taking the total number of patients to 17 (16 cases in Pune city and 1 case in Pune rural).

The 65-year-old man developed symptoms like fever, rash, joint pain and stomach flu on June 30. He visited a private hospital near his house and was later admitted. His samples tested negative for dengue and chikungunya.

His samples were sent to NIV on July 5 and the reports were received on July 7, confirming the Zika virus infection. He was discharged from the hospital on July 8. He has a travel history to Miraj, Sangli and Pune city, said a senior health official.

Another senior officer from the public health department requesting anonymity, said, that this was the first case of Zika virus reported in Pune rural in 2024. Following this surveillance and containment activities have been started in the Saswad area.

He added, “The health officials visited 105 houses in Saswad and 528 population was covered by door-to-door-visit. The man has four family members in his close contacts. The samples of his family members and a few other suspected patients have been sent to NIV for testing.”

The second patient from Erandwane came for treatment at PMC run- Sutar Hospital complained of fever and rash for a couple of days. His samples were sent to NIV on July 6 which confirmed the virus infection on Tuesday, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

As per PMC officials, Pune city has reported 16 cases of Zika virus infection. Of them, eight are pregnant women.

“PMC had reported the first Zika case on June 20 following which the surveillance was started,” said, Dr Kalpana Baliwant, health officer of PMC.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC, informed that six samples of suspected patients were sent to NIV for testing for the virus infection. “Out of which 4 samples are of pregnant women, two from Pashan and one each from Mundhwa and Kalas area,” he said.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. A majority of those infected with Zika either remain asymptomatic (up to 80%) or show mild symptoms of fever, rash, conjunctivitis, body aches, and joint pains. Zika virus can be passed from a person before their symptoms start, while they have symptoms, and after their symptoms end. Zika virus in pregnant women can cause congenital microcephaly, Guillain-Barre syndrome and other neurological complications, said officials.