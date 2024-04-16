Conduct MPSC exams soon, demand aspirants

Pune: The State Competitive Examination Coordination Committee addressed a letter to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday, outlining its concern regarding the impending scheduling of the Social Welfare Department Exam 2023 and State Services Pre-Exam 2024. State Competitive Examination Coordination Committee writes to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar outlining concern regarding the scheduling of the Social Welfare Department Exam 2023 and State Services Pre-Exam 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

At present, all the State government machinery, officers and other employees are busy with the General election work, so there is a constraint on manpower for conducting the exams. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has assured the coordination committee that the recruitment process will speed up as soon as the elections are over.

MPSC has used the word ‘temporary’ in the circular while postponing the examination. As a result, the question of when these examinations will be held has been raised, causing despondency among candidates who have been preparing for competitive exams for several years.

Rahul Pakhale a candidate, said, “State service seat increase and new exam date should be given as soon as possible is the major demand by these candidates. As this is the last chance, around 1000 posts of Class 1 should be recruited and combining 2023 and 2024 should be advertised for a maximum number of seats. Postponed social welfare exam dates should be announced soon.”

While Mahesh Gharbude, the chairman of the Competitive Examination Coordination Committee confirmed that the office bearers of the coordination committee met Ajit Pawar regarding MPSC and various questions in the competitive examination.

“Various statements have been made on this issue till now. The meeting could not take place as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde did not return to Mumbai from Nagpur yesterday. We are following up on pending results and exams in Direct Service Recruitment,” he said.