Conflict within city Congress unit before civic elections

A conflict has emerged within the Pune city unit of the Congress party over the alleged appointment of new representatives ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. Pune Congress city president Arvind Shinde (in pic) raised objections (HT)

The state unit of the party reportedly made an oral announcement naming Sanjay Balgude, Avinash Bagwe, Sunil Malke, and Bhausaheb Aasbe as coordinators for the civic polls. Following the announcement, these leaders began circulating messages on social media, inviting aspirants from the city’s 165 municipal wards to apply through them to contest and lead in their respective areas.

However, the move has sparked discontent and debate within the city unit. Pune Congress city president Arvind Shinde raised objections, stating, “There is no process to make such appointments orally. The state unit usually sends official communication via email or letter to the city office. I have not received any such communication so far.”

Shinde also urged party workers to disregard social media posts. “As there is no official confirmation, workers should wait for formal communication and not rely on unofficial posts,” he added.

Meanwhile, the leaders whose names were announced insist the state leadership made their appointments. The resulting internal rift has become a point of concern within the party, with many members warning that such divisions could harm the Congress’s prospects in Pune, where the party is already working to regain lost ground.