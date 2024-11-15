Cong accuses police, election machinery of inaction in 5 crore seizure at Khed Shivapur

PUNE: Maharashtra State Youth Congress has questioned why the Pune rural police and election machinery did not file a first information report (FIR) for the ₹5 crore seizure at Khed Shivapur toll naka despite the model code of conduct having come into force. Maharashtra State Youth Congress questions Pune rural police and election machinery for not filing FIR for ₹ 5 crore seizure at Khed Shivapur toll naka despite poll code in force. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Akshay Jain of Maharashtra Youth Congress filed an application under Right to Information (RTI) with the Rajgad police, income tax department, and Election Commission machinery seeking information regarding the action taken over this seizure.

Jain said, “The Pune rural police on the night of October 21 seized unaccounted cash worth ₹5 crore from an Innova Chrysta car bearing number MH45AS2526 at Khed Shivapur toll naka. According to police and administration sources, the person driving the car claimed that the cash was meant to be delivered to a politician currently associated with the ruling party in Sangola. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Rajgad police station.”

“I filed the RTI with three agencies. The income tax department said that it would not be able to give any information. Even the police were not ready to give a copy of the FIR,” Jain said.

Despite the passage of more than two weeks since the incident, the administration has not taken any legal action in the matter. At the same time, the administration is not hesitating to file FIRs for seizures of small amounts like ₹1 lakh, Jain said. Maharashtra State Youth Congress alleged that since a politician, that too from the ruling party, is involved, the administration is not ready to take any action. If the police were to initiate an inquiry, chances are many people would be exposed.

Jain said, “Later, some contractor claimed that the cash is owned by them but legally, they are not allowed to carry this much cash.” The Congress made a sarcastic remark that the administration will file an FIR in the matter after the elections are over.