Cong cry poll code breach as banners dot city, files complaint

Congress leaders Ravindra Dhangekar and Mohan Joshi on Tuesday submitted a complaint with the district election office against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not pulling down posters, banners and removing wall paintings on public property in the city. Many banners were taken down by administration in the district. (HT PHOTO)

At the meeting with district collector (district election officer) Suhas Divase, the leaders said that if the administration does not remove the posters and paintings, the Congress will give its party symbol as a gift to the election officers.

Dhangekar said, “Many walls and buildings of public property in the city are painted with BJP messages and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration did not take any action. Post the model code of conduct coming into force, it is the duty of poll officers to remove it. As the administration has still not taken any step, we would be forced to hold agitation.”

“The poll code states that all flexes, banners, hoardings and posters related to political parties should be removed within 72 hours of the implementation. During the recent Kasba Peth assembly election campaign, the civic administration indirectly used similar way to promote the saffron party. Yet, the Congress won the polls,” Joshi said.

Joshi has appealed to the district collector to act or face legal action.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Hemant Rasne said, “Dhangekar has placed flexes in the city and put up a pandal in front of his office. The administration is doing its work, and the Congress leaders are unnecessarily making noise.”