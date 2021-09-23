Cong demand to scrap NEET in Maha has students worried

PUNE After the Tamil Nadu government adopts a bill to the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) examination in the state, a similar demand has been made in Maharashtra by the Congress.

Students who have already appeared for the NEET exam this year are worried about how medical admissions will happen, and other issues they might face, if the NEET exam is scrapped in Maharashtra for this year.

The state government is now going to review the entire NEET process. “The decision taken by the Tamil Nadu government has forced us to rethink the NEET exams on which admissions to medical courses and the careers of thousands of students are dependant. We are now going to collect all necessary information about this year’s examination and soon declare our stand on it,” said Amit Deshmukh, state minister for medical education.

On September 13, a bill was passed in the Tamil Nadu assemble to scrap the NEET examination in the state. It was followed by a demand raised by Nana Patole, Maharashtra state Congress chief, to follow suit.

“We are worried about the NEET exams. I studied hard to crack this test and if it is cancelled then how will admissions happen. I don’t want to miss a chance to get admission to a good medical college,” said Sharvari Khatri, an aspirant student.

Another student Meenal Dudhane said, “Due to Covid we are already in stress over online studying and exams. Finally something good was happening as NEET was conducted. If that is cancelled now then what will be the substitute for it? There are lakhs of students appearing for NEET every year from the state and state government should think before taking any decision.”