Cong LS candidate, others booked for unlawful assembly, violation of poll code

A day after Lok Sabha polls held for Pune seat, the city police have booked Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar along with approximately 100 others for alleged unlawful assembly and violation of model code of conduct by holding a protest at Sahakarnagar police station between 8pm and 11pm on Sunday. Police officials said Dhangekar failed to produce evidence to back his claim. (VIDEO GRAB)

According to the police, Dhangekar approached the police station complaining about workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly distributing money in slum areas for their votes.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a team led by a senior inspector visited several areas but did not find anything suspicious. Police officials said Dhangekar failed to produce evidence to back his claim.

However, over inaction of police, Dhangekar along with other Congress workers held a protest at Sahakarnagar police station demanding action against BJP workers. Police claimed that, considering law and order issues, they repeatedly requested Dhangekar to cooperate before booking him for unlawful assembly of workers and violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code amid Lok Sabha elections.

Surendra Malale, senior inspector, Sahakarnagar police station, said, “The Congress Lok Sabha candidate along with 100 others were booked for violation of poll code and other relevant sections.”

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “Sahakarnagar police station received an oral complaint regarding distribution of money to citizens, but no evidence was provided to substantiate the claim. We did not find any such activity after thorough inspections. The LS candidate was insisting to registering an offence, but we said no legal action could be taken without evidence.”

Meanwhile, Dhangekar said that BJP workers and a former corporator were present at the police station. “BJP workers raised slogans at the police station and a case has been registered against Congress workers,” he said, adding that Congress workers will request police to take similar action against BJP workers.

The Sahakarnagar police station on Monday filed a case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (unlawful assembly after being commanded by law to disperse), 149 (offence is committed by any member of an unlawful assembly in prosecution of the common object), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act 1951 and Section 126 (prohibition of public meetings during period of forty-eight hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll) of the Representation of the People Act 1951.