City Congress welcomes SC’s decision to stay Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

The city unit of the Congress party on Friday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case over the ‘Modi’ surname remark, which led to his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP. Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde, and other leaders Abhay Chajjed, Kamal Vyavahare and Sangita Tiwari came to Congress Bhavan after the Apex Court decision and said justice has been delivered.

Reacting to the development, Congress leaders blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, saying that they misused the power and when Rahul Gandhi exposed them, they acted with vengeance.

“Now, Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership will be restored, and the party will become even more aggressive to oppose the ruling party,” Arvind Shinde said.