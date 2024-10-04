Congress protests against fuel price hike

PUNE The Congress party on Thursday began “Gandhigiri Protest Week” by staging a demonstration in the city against hike in petrol and diesel prices. Congress party on Thursday began ‘Gandhigiri Protest Week’ by staging demonstration in the city against hike in petrol and diesel prices. (HT)

Mohan Joshi, Maharashtra Congress vice president and protest coordinator, former MLA, while speaking to the protesters, said, “Mahatma Gandhi led peaceful protests to drive the British government out from here. Similarly, we will follow Gandhi’s path and compel the Narendra Modi government to act and bring down fuel prices.”

The “Gandhigiri Protest Week” began at 11 am at the Kulkarni petrol pump on Laxmi Road.

“In the past few years, international crude oil prices have dropped by 32.5%. As a result, the price of petrol and diesel in the country should have decreased by ₹20 to ₹25 per litre, but that didn’t happen. Oil companies and the Modi government have looted around ₹35 lakh crore from the public. The people should question the Modi government about it,” said Ramesh Bagwe, senior Congress leader.

Others present at the protest included Sunil Malke, Ramesh Iyer and Prathamesh Abnave.