PUNE: Ahead of the municipal elections, the Congress has put up more than 104 hoardings across Pune, taking credit for civic works it claims were completed when the party controlled the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) – projects that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now claiming as its own. Congress puts up over 104 hoardings taking credit for civic works

This visibility campaign is aimed at countering what the Congress says is the BJP’s attempt to appropriate its development record. An internal list of hoarding locations, accessed through party documents, shows that the banners have been put up at prominent spots including Baner Road, Chandani Chowk, and several other commercial and residential zones.

The banners show Congress leader Mohan Joshi claiming that the party executed major road upgrades, strengthened the water supply network, improved drainage systems, and expanded public amenities while it was in power in the PMC between 2012 and 2017. Joshi goes on to allege that the current administration is presenting these works as its own achievements, prompting the party to publicly highlight its contributions.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has appointed former MLA Mohan Joshi to lead preparations for the civic polls. MPCC president Harshavardhan Sapkal has tasked him with strengthening the party’s urban network and streamlining organisational work. Joshi will oversee candidate selection, ward-level planning, and coordination with grassroots’ workers. He will also assess the party’s past performance and frame the campaign strategy. The Congress hopes that the hoarding campaign and renewed organisational focus will help it regain support in urban pockets where the BJP holds an advantage.

Joshi said, “The Congress has done a lot for Pune. Pune and the Congress are inseparable. The city’s infrastructure and Information Technology (IT) sector grew during our rule. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, Metro and road works were all initiated by the Congress. People should know our contribution, especially the younger generation which is unaware of it. You cannot remove Congress from Pune.”

“We have installed 104 hoardings to showcase our work. I challenge the BJP to question any of these works, and I will prove they were completed by the Congress. Since 2024, the BJP has been in power in the PMC but it has nothing new to show. The Congress planted the tree of development and the BJP is taking the credit,” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, Hemant Rasane, BJP MLA from Kasba Peth, said, “Punekars are smart and they know what we have done for the city. We do not need to put up hoardings like the Congress.”