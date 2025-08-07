Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Congress state-level meet in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 03:34 am IST

Congress state unit head Harshwardhan Sapkal had announced a 264-member state level committee against the background of upcoming local body elections

After the announcement of a jumbo state-level committee, the Congress will hold a state-level two-day workshop at a private resort on Sinhagad Road in Pune from August 11.

City unit president Arvind Shinde said many leaders are expected to attend the meet. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
City unit president Arvind Shinde said many leaders are expected to attend the meet. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Congress state unit head Harshwardhan Sapkal had announced a 264-member state level committee against the background of upcoming local body elections.

City unit president Arvind Shinde said many leaders are expected to attend the meet.

Gopal Tiwari, Congress party spokesperson, said, “All office-bearers will be present at the meeting to be chaired by Sapkal.”

News / Cities / Pune / Congress state-level meet in Pune
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On