Congress state-level meet in Pune

After the announcement of a jumbo state-level committee, the Congress will hold a state-level two-day workshop at a private resort on Sinhagad Road in Pune from August 11. City unit president Arvind Shinde said many leaders are expected to attend the meet. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Congress state unit head Harshwardhan Sapkal had announced a 264-member state level committee against the background of upcoming local body elections.

City unit president Arvind Shinde said many leaders are expected to attend the meet.

Gopal Tiwari, Congress party spokesperson, said, “All office-bearers will be present at the meeting to be chaired by Sapkal.”